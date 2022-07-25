Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,048 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,048 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,893 total deaths;

464 hospitalized patients, 54 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,048 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,757 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 272 new cases, and a 7-day average of 343 cases per day. In 2020, 934 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 919 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,893 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 189 new confirmed cases reported and have been 300,497 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 351 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,337 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.