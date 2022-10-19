Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,054 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,054 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system

15,379 total deaths;

468 hospitalized patients, 55 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,054 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 844 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,133 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,928 cases per day. In 2020, 4,375 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,219 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,379 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 204 new confirmed cases reported and have been 319,693 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 154 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,386 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.