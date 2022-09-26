Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,055 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,055 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,220 total deaths;

383 hospitalized patients, 50 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,055 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,021 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,337 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,583 cases per day. In 2020, 2,024 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,016 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,220 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 69 new confirmed cases reported and have been 316,147 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 166 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,375 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.