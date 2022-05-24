Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,055 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,055 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,526 total deaths;

352 hospitalized patients, 54 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,143 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,918 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 145 new cases, and a 7-day average of 343 cases per day. In 2020, 387 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 346 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths recorded, but five total added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,531 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 965 new confirmed cases reported and have been 280,214 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 400 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,297 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.