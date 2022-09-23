Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,055 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,055 new cases

1 new death recorded, 2 total added to state system

15,220 total deaths;

385 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,055 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,021 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,881 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,635 cases per day. In 2020, 2,470 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,894 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and two were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,220 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 173 new confirmed cases reported and have been 315,797 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 182 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,373 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.