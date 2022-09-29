Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,076 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,076 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,260 total deaths;

380 hospitalized patients, 64 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,076 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 858 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,856 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,050 cases per day. In 2020, 2,352 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,206 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,260 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 171 new confirmed cases reported and have been 316,612 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 144 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.