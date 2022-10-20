Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,095 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,095 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system

15,384 total deaths;

448 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,095 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 857 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,248 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,881 cases per day. In 2020, 2,288 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,366 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,384 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 193 new confirmed cases reported and have been 319,874 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 157 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,387 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.