Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,103 New Cases, No Deaths

1,103 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,417 total deaths;

527 hospitalized patients, 75 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,103 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 910 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,947 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,837 cases per day. In 2020, 5,056 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,986 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,417 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 215 new confirmed cases reported and have been 320,819 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 170 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.