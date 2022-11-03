Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,123 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,123 new cases

1 new death recorded, 1 added to state system

15,482 total deaths;

513 hospitalized patients, 71 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,123 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 842 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,348 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,918 cases per day. In 2020, 5,928 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,803 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, the only one added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,482 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 211 new confirmed cases reported and have been 322,157 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 164 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,398 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.