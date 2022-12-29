Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,127 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,127 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

15,800 total deaths;

623 hospitalized patients, 94 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,127 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 748 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 8,665 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,632 cases per day. In 2020, 2,744 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,929 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,800 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 254 new confirmed cases reported and have been 332,557 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 157 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,431 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.