Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,132 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,132 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

15,063 total deaths;

485 hospitalized patients, 74 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,132 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,292 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,106 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,667 cases per day. In 2020, 260 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 672 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four total deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,063 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 248 new confirmed cases reported and have been 310,828 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 249 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.