Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,132 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,132 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

15,726 total deaths;

552 hospitalized patients, 82 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,132 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,053 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,159 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,602 cases per day. In 2020, 3,184 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,058 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,726 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 113 new confirmed cases reported and have been 330,631 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 236 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.