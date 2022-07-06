Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,134 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,134 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

14,826 total deaths;

409 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,134 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,210 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 150 new cases, and a 7-day average of 71 cases per day. In 2020, 558 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 551 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but six deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,826 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 286 new confirmed cases reported and have been 294,332 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 256 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,328 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.