Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,143 New Cases, No Deaths

1,143 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 4 total added to state system

15,190 total deaths;

410 hospitalized patients, 72 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,143 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,064 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,466 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,723 cases per day. In 2020, 1,830 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,719 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but 4 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,190 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 110 new confirmed cases reported and have been 314,987 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 207 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.