Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,147 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,147 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 deaths added to state system

15,324 total deaths;

431 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,147 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 837 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,837 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,411 cases per day. In 2020, 3,142 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,700 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, but two were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,324 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 206 new confirmed cases reported and have been 318,630 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 164 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,381 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.