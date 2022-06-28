Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,153 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,153 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 total added to state system

14,778 total deaths;

371 hospitalized patients, 47 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,153 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,381 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 115 new cases, and a 7-day average of 73 cases per day. In 2020, 317 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 424 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and four total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,778 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 241 new confirmed cases reported and have been 292,254 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 267 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,323 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.