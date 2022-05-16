Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,168 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,168 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

12,956 total deaths;

397 hospitalized patients, 44 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,168 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,193 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 132 new cases, and a 7-day average of 422 cases per day. In 2020, 483 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 321 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,956 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 247 new confirmed cases reported and have been 278,378 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 433 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.