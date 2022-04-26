Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,183 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

1,183 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

12,867 total deaths;

202 hospitalized patients, 38 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,183 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,168 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 381 new cases, and a 7-day average of 657 cases per day. In 2020, 305 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 212 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, but three added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,867. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 255 new confirmed cases reported and have been 271,570 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 247 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,286 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.