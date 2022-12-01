Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,191 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

1,191 new cases

2 new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

15,619 total deaths;

552 hospitalized patients, 64 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,191 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 860 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,970 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,007 cases per day. In 2020, 3,858 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,655 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Two new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,619 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 260 new confirmed cases reported and have been 326,596 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 179 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,407 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.