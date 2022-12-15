Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,220 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,220 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 14 added to state system

15,720 total deaths;

562 hospitalized patients, 77 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,220 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,045 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,666 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,843 cases per day. In 2020, 3,488 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,207 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 14 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,720 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 237 new confirmed cases reported and have been 329,787 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 228 cases per day. Four deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,421 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.