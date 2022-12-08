Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,226 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,226 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 12 added to state system

15,684 total deaths;

561 hospitalized patients, 68 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,226 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,001 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,183 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,068 cases per day. In 2020, 3,468 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,828 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 12 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,684 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 275 new confirmed cases reported and have been 328,191 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 228 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,415 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.