Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,226 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,226 new cases

1 new death recorded, 12 added to state system

15,669 total deaths;

566 hospitalized patients, 69 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,226 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 991 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,587 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,180 cases per day. In 2020, 4,181 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,880 cases per day.

One new death was recorded, but 12 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,669 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 286 new confirmed cases reported and have been 327,916 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 226 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,414 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.