Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,250 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,250 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,760 total deaths;

618 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,250 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,013 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,757 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,666 cases per day. In 2020, 2,550 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,629 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,760 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 307 new confirmed cases reported and have been 331,478 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 242 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,426 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.