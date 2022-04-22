Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,254 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,254 new cases

No new deaths, 1 death added to state system

12,864 total deaths;

162 hospitalized patients, 33 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,254 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 895 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 816 new cases, and a 7-day average of 676 cases per day. In 2020, 194 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 167 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and one total death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,864. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 330 new confirmed cases reported and have been 270,893 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 197 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,285 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.