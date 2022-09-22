Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,269 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,269 new cases

0 new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,217 total deaths;

392 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,269 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,035 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,081 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,790 cases per day. In 2020, 1,717 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,852 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,217 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 200 new confirmed cases reported and have been 315,624 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 186 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,373 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.