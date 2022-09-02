Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,283 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,283 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

15,091 total deaths;

454 hospitalized patients, 84 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,283 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,168 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,003 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,704 cases per day. In 2020, 681 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 666 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,091 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 232 new confirmed cases reported and have been 311,609 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 229 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.