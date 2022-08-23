Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,291 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,291 new cases

One new death recorded, 3 added to state system

15,018 total deaths;

456 hospitalized patients, 70 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,291 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,477 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,359 cases per day. In 2020, 411 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 655 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and three total deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,018 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 241 new confirmed cases reported and have been 309,085 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 255 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.