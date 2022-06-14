Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,309 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,309 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

14,699 total deaths;

367 hospitalized patients, 63 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,309 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,485 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 124 new cases, and a 7-day average of 103 cases per day. In 2020, 181 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 272 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 6 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,699 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 330 new confirmed cases reported and have been 288,695 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 308 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,312 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.