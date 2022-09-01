Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,316 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,316 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

15,084 total deaths;

467 hospitalized patients, 81 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,316 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,202 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,921 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,700 cases per day. In 2020, 586 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 694 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,084 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 251 new confirmed cases reported and have been 311,380 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 235 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.