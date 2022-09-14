Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,317 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,317 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 3 total added to state system

15,160 total deaths;

416 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,317 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,097 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,412 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,864 cases per day. In 2020, 1,346 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,248 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but 3 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,160 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 253 new confirmed cases reported and have been 314,051 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 230 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,368 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.