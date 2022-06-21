Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,330 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,330 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,740 total deaths;

388 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,330 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,415 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 99 new cases, and a 7-day average of 69 cases per day. In 2020, 261 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 304 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,740 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 286 new confirmed cases reported and have been 290,494 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 266 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,317 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.