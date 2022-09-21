Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,333 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,333 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 1 total added to state system

15,215 total deaths;

387 hospitalized patients, 63 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,333 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,054 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,633 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,967 cases per day. In 2020, 1,271 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,792 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but one death was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,215 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 244 new confirmed cases reported and have been 315,420 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 195 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.