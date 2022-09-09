Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,361 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,361 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

15,120 total deaths;

426 hospitalized patients, 82 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,361 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 969 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,446 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,623 cases per day. In 2020, 1,336 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 976 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,120 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 277 new confirmed cases reported and have been 312,994 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 198 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,358 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.