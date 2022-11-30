Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,362 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,362 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

15,608 total deaths;

537 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,362 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 870 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,702 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,828 cases per day. In 2020, 4,276 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,901 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,608 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 314 new confirmed cases reported and have been 326,336 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 179 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,405 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.