Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,376 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,376 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

14,991 total deaths;

551 hospitalized patients, 71 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,376 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,486 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,596 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,194 cases per day. In 2020, 469 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 737 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but seven deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,991 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 240 new confirmed cases reported and have been 307,303 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 267 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.