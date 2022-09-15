Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,409 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,409 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 15 total added to state system

15,185 total deaths;

408 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,409 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,095 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,428 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,107 cases per day. In 2020, 1,346 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,248 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but 15 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,185 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 216 new confirmed cases reported and have been 314,320 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 226 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,370 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.