Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,417 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,417 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

15,117 total deaths;

450 hospitalized patients, 86 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,417 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 960 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,732 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,489 cases per day. In 2020, 877 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 881 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,117 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 283 new confirmed cases reported and have been 312,715 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 191 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,358 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.