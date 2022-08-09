Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,463 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,463 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

14,960 total deaths;

529 hospitalized patients, 74 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,463 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,605 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,555 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,097 cases per day. In 2020, 515 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 816 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and four added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,960 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 311 new confirmed cases reported and have been 305,440 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 305 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,347 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.