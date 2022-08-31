Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,505 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,505 new cases

1 new death recorded

15,072 total deaths;

471 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,505 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,271 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,921 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,700 cases per day. In 2020, 586 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 694 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new deaths was recorded, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,072 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 297 new confirmed cases reported and have been 311,122 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 249 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.