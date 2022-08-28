Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,518 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,518 new cases

1 new death recorded, 6 added to state system

15,042 total deaths;

463 hospitalized patients, 77 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,466 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,278 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,517 cases per day. In 2020, 878 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 698 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and six total deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,042 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 270 new confirmed cases reported and have been 310,007 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 252 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,352 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.