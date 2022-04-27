Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,524 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,524 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

12,868 total deaths;

212 hospitalized patients, 36 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,524 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,159 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 791 new cases, and a 7-day average of 647 cases per day. In 2020, 160 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 224 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but one added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,868. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 362 new confirmed cases reported and have been 271,883 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 250 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,286 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.