Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,544 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,544 new cases

1 new death recorded, 1 total added to state system

12,869 total deaths;

234 hospitalized patients, 37 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,544 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,247 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 782 new cases, and a 7-day average of 649 cases per day. In 2020, 340 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 257 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,869. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 312 new confirmed cases reported and have been 272,470 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 254 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,286 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.