Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,584 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,584 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

14,862 total deaths;

440 hospitalized patients, 52 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,584 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,598 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 450 new cases, and a 7-day average of 194 cases per day. In 2020, 695 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 855 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but one added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,862 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 360 new confirmed cases reported and have been 298,402 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 330 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,335 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.