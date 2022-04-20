Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,585 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,585 new cases

No new deaths, 2 deaths added to state system

12,860 total deaths;

141 hospitalized patients, 24 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,585 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 762 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 788 new cases, and a 7-day average of 688 cases per day. In 2020, 112 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 148 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and two total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,860. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 344 new confirmed cases reported and have been 270,386 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 158 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,285 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.