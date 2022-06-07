Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,586 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,586 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

14,660 total deaths;

401 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,586 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,824 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 180 new cases, and a 7-day average of 152 cases per day. In 2020, 186 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 343 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 3 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,660 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 396 new confirmed cases reported and have been 286,689 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 360 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,310 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.