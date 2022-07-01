Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,589 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,589 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 7 total added to state system

14,807 total deaths;

374 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,589 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,377 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 87 new cases, and a 7-day average of 73 cases per day. In 2020, 517 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 490 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded, and 7 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,807 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 298 new confirmed cases reported and have been 293,242 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 270 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,325 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.