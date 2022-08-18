Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,593 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,593 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

15,005 total deaths;

460 hospitalized patients, 55 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,593 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,417 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,552 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,224 cases per day. In 2020, 654 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 747 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but two deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,005 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 295 new confirmed cases reported and have been 307,935 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 252 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.