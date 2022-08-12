Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,597 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,597 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

14,980 total deaths;

522 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: WIsconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,597 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,548 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,451 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,132 cases per day. In 2020, 914 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 776 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, and two total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,980 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 283 new confirmed cases reported and have been 306,458 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 293 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.