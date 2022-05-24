Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,598 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,598 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,527 total deaths;

332 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,598 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,871 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 380 new cases, and a 7-day average of 324 cases per day. In 2020, 318 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 405 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,527 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 388 new confirmed cases reported and have been 281,562 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 404 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,296 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.