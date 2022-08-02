Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,599 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,599 new cases

1 new death recorded, 5 total added to state system

14,942 total deaths;

522 hospitalized patients, 86 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,599 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,736 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,381 new cases, and a 7-day average of 843 cases per day. In 2020, 841 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 864 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and five added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,942 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 346 new confirmed cases reported and have been 303,317 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 350 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.